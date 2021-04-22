Rob Tuel Announced as the New Voice of Evangeline Downs

Next week, in Opelousas the flag will go up, the runners will be all in line, the gate will open and the live racing season at Evangeline Downs will be underway. This year fans of live horse racing, Louisiana style, will hear a different voice calling the action and handicapping the racing. That voice belongs to veteran track announcer Rob Tuel.

Tuel will take over the announcing duties that for the past six years had been the responsibility of Michael Chamberlin. In addition to letting bettors know where their selection is tracking during live racing, Tuel will also handicap the track's nightly race card.

A native of Nebraska, Tuel began his career in horse racing, at least from the announcer's booth, in 2004 while employed at Eureka Downs in Kansas. Tuel's resume also lists stops at Fair Play Park, Lincoln Race Course, and Atokad Park. Tuel, actually worked with his predecessor, Michael Chamberlin during his time at Lincoln Race Course. Tuel, served as paddock host and handicapper while Chamberlin was the voice of live racing.

Live racing at the Opelousas racetrack and casino will begin on April the 28th. The meet is expected to last through September 18th. The live racing card at Evangeline Downs features thoroughbred racing programs each Wednesday through Friday evenings. Post time for live racing at Evangeline Downs is 5:50 pm each night.

In addition to horse racing Evangeline Downs Racetrack, Casino, and Hotel feature a host of the world's most popular slot machines and video poker games. The facility is also home to several restaurants and bars too. For more information on events and happenings at the Opelousas-based track, you can visit their website.

We are proud to welcome Rob and his family to South Louisiana and if you're like Rob and new to the area, or if you're an old-timer from around here and just don't get out much, you might want to consider taking in some of these attractions.