Live Racing Returns to EVD Tonight

In my opinion, some of the most fun you can ever have is taking a trip to the races. Tonight the pounding of hooves, or is that your heartbeat, returns to Evangeline Downs as the 2020 racing season finally gets underway. Live racing was supposed to start at the St. Landry Parish track on April 8th but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight's card is the first of 50 days of planned live racing but there is one major caveat. There will not be any fans live in the stands. However, horseplayers can still watch and wager via television monitors in the restaurants and bars. You could also make a wager online or at any off-track betting facility in the country.

Just to aid in the social spacing, Evangeline Downs has also added kiosks throughout the facility so that bettors will have a variety of places to place their wager. Officials with Evangeline Downs say they are still waiting on word from the state when fans will be allowed back in the stands but as for now, I think all of us who enjoy the "Sport of Kings" are just glad to have live racing available through the window.

Boyd Gaming, the parent company of Evangeline Downs, has taken extra safety measures to ensure that guests who come to the track, the casino, the restaurants, and bars, can all do so with confidence. They've added extra cleaning and sanitize protocols and are doing everything possible to make sure that your health and well being are a top priority.

Tonight's card features nine races. Post time for the first race is set for 5:50 pm. By the way, live racing returns to Louisiana Downs in Bossier City tomorrow night.