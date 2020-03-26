St.Landry Leaders Support New Orleans Horse Ban

This the time of year when horses, trainers, jockeys, and support staff should be packing up their trailers from the New Orleans Fairgrounds Racetrack and heading to Evangeline Downs. If this was a normal year, we'd all be excited about the prospect. But in a year when the "First Saturday in May" won't happen until sometime in September, we might be better off to "hold those horses".

As of now, a court order is in place that would bar horses, trainers, and other staff who have been working in the highly infected city of New Orleans from moving into facilities at Evangeline Downs.

Friday morning officials with Boyd Gaming, the owners and operators of Evangeline Downs, and the City of Opelousas are expected to be represented in court as they seek to ensure that legal injunction stays in place.

Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor told KLFY TV why he supported keeping the injunction in place.

Many of the cases the State of Louisiana is experiencing right now they’re in New Orleans. So as the mayor of the City of Opelousas representing the citizens here I just feel the timing is not right and the circumstances support the timing

The live thoroughbred racing season is scheduled to begin at Evangeline Downs in St. Landry Parish on April the 8th. The meet is expected to last until August 29th. This year's meet will feature 20 stakes races with total purses of more than $1.3 million dollars.