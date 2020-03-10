The Kentucky Headhunters Playing Evangeline Downs on April 4

Rockin' country band The Kentucky Headhunters will be in concert at Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino in Opelousas on Saturday, April 4.

Tickets are currently on sale and start at only $15. Show time is 8:00 pm with doors opening at 7:00 pm. (Must be at least 21 years old to attend.)

The Kentucky Headhunters had most of their success in 1989 with their debut Nashville album "Pickin' on Nashville." That record spawned hits like "Dumas Walker", "Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine", and a rockin' cover of the Don Gibson hit "Oh Lonesome Me."

The band won a total of five major awards over a three-year stretch starting in 1989 -- a Grammy, three CMA awards and one ACM award.

The band continues to tour and record music. Their last effort was 2016's "On Safari."