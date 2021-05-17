Photos and Videos of Dangerous Flash Flooding Across Lafayette Parish

Residents in Lafayette Parish are dealing with flooding and road closures due to severe weather in the area.

Here are just a few of the photos that locals have shared on social media showing flooded roadways, stalled vehicles, and impassable roads.

Let this serve as a reminder to not drive through floodwaters and to absolutely stay off of the roads until the flooding subsides.

Speaking of roads, every major roadway in Lafayette is currently dealing with flooding and/or has vehicles stalled out. See the most recently updated list of closures via LCG HERE.

Again, please stay off of the roads until this weather passes through the area and it is safe to travel again.

If you or someone you know is currently stalled or trapped on a flooded roadway please dial 911.