It’s 2019, And We’re Still Having To Tell Ignorant People To Stop Driving Through Flood Waters

Stop me if you've heard this one before.

Residents in Erath are frustrated with people driving through flooded streets as the water begins to threaten their homes. Facebook user Maria Meaux posted the following photo claiming that the truck pictured was pushing water up to the homes on the street.

I spoke with Maria, who shared her frustration as they wait for the flood waters to go down. She told me that she lives on Lamas St. in Erath, and they currently have 2-3 feet of water. The flooding has risen since they first noticed the water begging to rise at 7 a.m. but she hasn't seen water in anyone's home from what she can see on her front porch.

When the water is literally at the front door of a home, all it takes is a vehicle (just like the truck that this moron is driving) to drive down the road and water gets pushed into homes. Is your sightseeing worth ruining someone else's home? Not likely.

While my words may sound harsh, we're talking about the livelihood of hard-working people who are literally holding on to inches as they try to ride out this storm.

Many of these people have already dealt with flooding back in 2016 and for other major weather events in the area. Your selfishness isn't worth them having to relive that nightmare again, so think before you zoom down flooded roadways—ESPECIALLY in neighborhoods and down roads lined by homes.

I hope the water begins to go down, for Maria and anyone else biting their nails as the water continues to rise.