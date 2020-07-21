Florida Man Creates ‘Lazy River’ in Flooded Ditch [VIDEO]

Don't lie, you'd probably do this too.

Watch as a man in Florida floats down a flooded ditch in his neighborhood with a beverage in-hand.

This man had no worries in his life while this was happening and the best part is this bit of relaxation cost him nothing.

He surely took advantage of a situation and now this Florida man is giving many ideas as we await a lot of rain here in South Louisiana.

Just remember, floating is a ditch does have its dangers, so if you do decide to ever float in a ditch please be aware of your surroundings and NEVER let your kids do this!