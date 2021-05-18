St. Martin Parish Issues No Wake Zone, Makes Sandbags Available

A no-wake zone is now in effect for Lower St. Martin Parish, including the areas of Stephensville and Belle River.

Parish President Chester Cedars declared the no-wake zone order Tuesday morning. That order will remain in effect until further notice.

The parish is making sandbags available for residents in the upper and lower portions of the parish. Self-serve sandbags are available at the following locations:

Stephensville Park, 3257 LA 70

South Barn, 1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Paul Angelle Park, 2458 Cecilia Senior High School Road

Ruth Bridge Barn, 1035 Ruth Bridge Highway

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park, 1028 Catahoula Highway

Coteau Holmes, 1814 Coteau Holmes Highway

Residents are limited to 25 sandbags per vehicle. According to parish emergency preparedness officials, residents need only six sandbags to secure a single doorway.

If you need assistance or if you want to report flood damage, call the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-394-2808.

