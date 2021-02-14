Mayor-President Guillory Issues Stay-At-Home Order, Curfew In Lafayette Parish Due To Winter Storm

Lafayette Parish will be under curfew effective at midnight tonight.

According to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government, Mayor-President Josh Guillory has signed a stay-at-home order and has issued a curfew for Lafayette Parish due to the severe winter weather conditions expected over the next few days.

With the dangerous conditions looming, all preparations—especially those that require any travel—should be completed by this evening. The release states that only essential personnel will be allowed to be out while the order is in place, including police, fire, and other emergency response.

The order will be in place until dangerous conditions subside and the order is rescinded by Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

We will update you when that happens or if there are any changes in the meantime.