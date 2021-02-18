Contact-Free Food Distribution This Saturday at Cajun Field

For anyone experiencing food insecurities from this week's winter storm, food is being made available this Saturday at Cajun Field.

United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and UL have announced via Facebook the will be hosting a contact-free drive-up service food distribution event this Saturday, February 20 from 10am until noon at Cajun Field on Congress St in Lafayette.

No registration is required to receive food for those in need.

If you'd like to volunteer to help distribute the food, United Way of Acadiana could definitely use your help.

Get more information and register to volunteer at unitedwayofacadiana.com.

