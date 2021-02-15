Sometimes you just have to have fun.

The City Marshal of Eunice had some fun Monday morning in his own driveway after he discovered that it was frozen over.

Like you and me, Terry Darbone woke up to his yard and driveway blanketed in ice and snow, and it was then that he decided to have some fun.

As you will see in the video below, Terry put on a hard hat, then proceeded to ski down his driveway. Yes, he didn't use any traditional ski gear today, but who in Louisiana has that stashed away in their closet anyway?

We hope you all enjoy the scenery, but we do remind you to be safe out there today. Just about everything is frozen so proceed with caution.