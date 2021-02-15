Icy Blanket Covers Cajun Field As Winter Storm Settles In Lafayette

A winter wonderland overcame the surface that plays home to our Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team. After finishing off a red-hot, ten-win campaign, the team gets to admire the dreamy landscape that has overtaken their field this Winter.

You can see the iced over image of Cajun Field below via the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football Facebook page.

Many Facebook users are sharing and enjoying the image of Cajun Field from the team, as University of Louisiana fans dream of yet another successful season ahead while still remembering the past success that the 2020 team delivered.

With experienced veterans returning to the squad, a promising class of recruits coming in after 2021 National Signing Day, and head coach Billy Napier back after being courted by prominent schools across the nation, Cajuns fans are shivering for the Fall football action ahead while sipping a hot cup of coffee on this February day.

Until kick-off, UL supporters can rejoice over the Ragin' Cajuns baseball schedule with the first pitch of the season being thrown this weekend in New Orleans against Tulane.

UPDATE: Speaking of Ragin' Cajuns Baseball, here they are! Right on queue @RaginCajunsBSB via Twitter.

Stay warm out there, Cajuns' fans!