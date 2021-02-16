A Cool Card Game When You’re Stuck Inside on a Cold Day

Between the COVID-19 pandemic, rain and cold many of us are stuck inside alone after work and weekends. When you've watched everything interesting on Netflix, seen about as many weird videos on YouTube as you can take and you've run out of people to text, what do you do? Take it old school, with Amazons Solitaire, one of the top trending card games in 2021.Amazons Solitaire is for a single player. If you already know how to play the game Klondike, you'll love Amazons Solitaire. Amazon's is fun and easy.

Here's what you'll need:

A regular deck of 52 playing cards.

Take out all the twos, threes, fours, five, sixes and kings. Setup: Deal out a row of 4 cards. Top each of those cards with another card. Continue until each stack has a total of 4 cards.

Object:

To build 4 piles of cards from ace to queen all in the same suit. (Remember, twos, threes, fours, fives, sixes and kings are not used.

According to Cardgameheaven.com, the cards can only be played to the foundations directly overhead the columns, excluding queen which can be played from any column to any foundation.

The foundations begin with an ace and then played up in suit, just like in Klondike. When there are no cards left which can be played to the foundations, an additional set of 4 cards are dealt to the columns, one in each column. When the stock runs out, all lasting cards in the columns are gathered from left to right and placed back in the stock pile deprived of shuffling. There is no maximum on how many times cards can be redealt. The game ends when all four foundations have been built from aces to queens.-Cardgameheaven.com