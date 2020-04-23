LSU LB Patrick Queen Drafted 28th Overall by Ravens

Looking to add another player to the 2nd level of their defense, the Baltimore Ravens selected an LSU Tiger for the first time in franchise history.

Linebacker Patrick Queen was taken 28th overall in the 1st round by the Ravens, who prior to the selection, had never selected an LSU player in 24 years of NFL Drafts.

The pick also tied an LSU school record (2007) for most 1st round draft picks with 4.

Lauded for their scouting department, Baltimore did their homework on Queen.

A one-year starter for the Tigers, he has plenty of upside for the Ravens to unlock.

His athletic ability allowed him to adequately cover tight ends and running backs in space, while his speed helped him beat potential blockers to the ball carrier on many occasions.

Queen joins LSU teammates in quarterback Joe Burrow (1st), edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (20th), and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (22nd) as 1st round picks.