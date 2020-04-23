Saints Draft Michigan OL Cesar Ruiz at 24th Overall

He can slide over to guard, and likely will, as Eric McCoy, a rookie last season, started every game at center for the Saints in 2019.

Ruiz plays with solid bend and leverage, using good lateral movement.

Saints coach Sean Payton has always placed immense value on the interior of the New Orleans offensive line, investing in the guys who protect the franchise quarterback.

PFF/YouTube

There was plenty of intrigue in the selections just before New Orleans.

With a need at linebacker, the Saints may have selected Kenneth Murray out of Oklahoma had he been available.

Murray went one spot before the Saints were on the clock, going to the Los Angeles Chargers, who traded with the New England Patriots to move up and snag Murray before the Saints could.