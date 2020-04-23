LSU WR Justin Jefferson Drafted 22nd Overall by the Vikings

Minnesota needed a wide receiver after trading away Stefon Diffs, and they drafted a great one in LSU's Justin Jefferson.

Selecting Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, the Tigers elite slot receiver from 2019 should make an immediate impact for the Vikings.

He roasted DBs in the slot, where he spent the majority of his time. However, he can also play at the X, Z and the E positions for LSU.

His ability to play at any wide receiver spot, coupled with his big-play ability, likely made him an easy selection for Minnesota.

Two months ago at the NFL Combine, he showed off his speed, clocking in at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

As a junior last season, he reeled in 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Jefferson was the 3rd LSU player selected in the 1st round. Quarterback Joe Burrow went #1 overall to Cincinnati. Edge Rusher K'Lavon Chaisson went at spot #20 to Jacksonville.