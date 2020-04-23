LSU Edge Rusher K’Lavon Chaisson Drafted 20th Overall by Jaguars
LSU edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson is taking his talents to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars selected him with the 20th overall pick of the first round.
As a redshirt sophomore, Chaisson led LSU in tackles for loss last season with 13.5, adding 6.5 sacks, serving as one of the key contributors on a 15-0 National Championship team.
At 6'3, 254 lbs, he projects as an eventual Pro Bowl pass rusher in the NFL.
He was awarded the #18 jersey last season, given to high-character leaders on the Tigers.
Chaisson was the second member of LSU taken in the first round. Quarterback Joe Burrow went #1 overall.
