LSU’s Joe Burrow Drafted #1 Overall by Cincinnati Bengals, His Reaction [Video]

As expected, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected #1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Burrow, who grew up two and a half hours away in Athens, Ohio.

There was no drama regarding the first pick, as Burrow to the Bengals at #1 was always the expectation.

The Bengals feel Burrow will help bring the franchise to new heights.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Schefter, Bengals owner Mike Brown sent a letter to Burrow yesterday, welcoming him to Cincinnati, telling him he hoped to build championships with him.

They need it, as they have not won a postseason game in nearly 30 years.

From the Tigers to the Bengals, Burrow has a tall task in front of him, but he feels he's up to the challenge.

After all, when Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State, no one would have envisioned what unfolded in 2019.

Leading LSU to a perfect 15-0 season and the National Championship, Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on his way to setting the single-season NCAA FBS record in touchdown passes (60), touchdowns accounted for (65), and passer rating (202.0), while also leading the nation in passing yards with 5,671.

Burrow earned the Associated Press National Player of the Year award, the Maxwell Award, the Manning Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

He was also a unanimous First-Team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.