LCA’s Sage Ryan Narrows List of Potential Schools

Lafayette Christian Academy standout Sage Ryan has narrowed his list of potential suitors.

A multiple-position athlete in the prep ranks, who likely projects as a defensive back at the collegiate level, Ryan recently trimmed his list of college programs to ten.

Ryan's recently narrowed list includes LSU, Auburn, Florida St., Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, TCU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan is currently a junior at LCA and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Ryan, a member of the 2019 LSWA All-State Class 2A Team at receiver, has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Colorado, SMU, Kansas, Duke, and Virginia.