LCA Knights Fall in Semifinals

The 2020-2021 high school basketball season came to a disappointing end for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights on Tuesday night.

6th-seeded Lafayette Christian Academy fell to the second-seeded Dunham Tigers, 45-28, in the Division III semifinals of the Louisiana Boys Basketball State Championship at the Cajundome.

The difference in the game was the fourth quarter, as Dunham broke open a tie game going into the last frame, outscoring LCA, 20-3, in the final quarter, to capture the triumph.

LCA advanced to the semifinals by capturing a 53-35 road win over the Notre Dame Pioneers in the quarterfinal round

This marks the second-consecutive year that LCA has lost in the state semifinals, after winning three-straight state titles from 2017-2019.

Dunham led at the end of the first quarter, 11-7, before LCA took a 19-18 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

LCA, coached by first-year head coach Jacob Broussard, a former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, led by as many as five points in the third quarter before Dunham made a run, to tie the game, 25-25, through three quarters,

The final quarter belonged to the Tigers, however, as they scored the first 14 points of the final period, to take a 39-28 lead with 1:53 remaining.

That turned out to be the difference in the game, as Dunham went on to the 45-28 victory.

For Dunham, the win advances them to their five-consecutive sate title game.

Dunham will take on top-seeded Isidore Newman for the Division III state title on Friday afternoon at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tipoff time is scheduled for noon.

