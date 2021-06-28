LCA’s Jordan Allen Sets Commitment Announcement

A local prep football standout, who has been heavily recruited over the last couple of years, has set the date that he plans to announce the college school of his choice.

Jordan Allen, a defensive back who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media over the weekend that he will unveil what school he will be playing college football for on July 17.

Earlier this year, Andrew Ivins of 247Sports reported Allen had planned to announce his college commitment on Saturday, March 13, which of course has now passed.

Ivins reported that Miami, Georgia, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Penn St., and Arkansas were the schools that Allen is still considering.

Tennessee also reportedly entered the mix as well.

Back in December, Allen helped LCA to a 12-7 win over the St. Charles Comets in the Division III state title game, the fourth-straight state championship for the Knights.

Rated by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect, Allen is also ranked as the 22nd-best player in the state of Louisiana in his respective class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Throughout the recruiting process, Allen has received an impressive list of offers.

Besides the finalists on his list, other schools that have reportedly offered Allen include Boston College, UCF, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan St., SMU, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Kansas, Tulane, South Alabama, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Memphis.

Allen is a terrific athlete with a lot of upside, and he also reportedly does well in the classroom.

Allen is part of an LCA football program that has had a lot of success over recent years, sending a number of quality football players to the collegiate ranks, and he is likely to continue that impressive streak.