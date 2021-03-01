Two More FBS Schools Offer LCA’s Jordan Allen

A local prep football standout, who will likely be heavily recruited over the next year, recently received two more offers, from schools located in the eastern part of the country.

Jordan Allen, a defensive back who attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media over the weekend that he has received an offer from Boston College and UCF.

Back in December, Allen helped LCA to a 12-7 win over the St. Charles Comets in the Division III state title game, the fourth-straight state championship for the Knights.

Rated by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect, Allen is also ranked as the 22nd-best player in the state of Louisiana in his respective class.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

Currently a junior, Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Allen already has quite a list of impressive offers and will only get more, as he has one more year of prep eligibility remaining.

Along with Boston College and UCF, Allen has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Louisiana, Michigan, Michigan St., Penn St., Miami, South Carolina, SMU, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Mississippi St., Kansas, Tulane, South Alabama, Arizona, Texas Tech, and Memphis.

He's a terrific athlete with a lot of upside, and he also reportedly does well in the classroom.

Allen is part of an LCA football program that has had a lot of success over recent years, sending a number of quality football players to the collegiate ranks, and he is likely to continue that impressive streak.