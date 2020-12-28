LCA Wins Fourth-Straight State Title

For the fourth consecutive year, and for the second-straight at their current level, the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights are state champions.

5th-seeded LCA won the Division III state title for the second-straight year, defeating the second-seeded St. Charles Catholic Comets, 12-7, at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

LCA, paying without all-state performer and LSU commitment Sage Ryan, held the St. Charles offense out of the end zone the entire game, as they went on to the win.

The Knight defense, which held Catholic High-New Iberia and Isodore Newman to seven points apiece over their first two playoff games, only allowed St. Charles into the red zone once in the entire game.

It was the second-consecutive Division III state championship win over St. Charles in as money years, after back-to-back victories over Ascension Catholic in the Division IV state title games in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, LCA beat St. Charles Catholic, 41-14, for the Division III championship.

LCA got on the scoreboard first, on the first play of the game, when Ryan Roberts connected with Caemon Scott on an 80-yard touchdown pass, which gave them a quick 7-0 lead.

A couple of players later, the Knights recovered a fumble, which set up a 24-yard field goal by Louie Davies, which extended their lead to 10-7 at the 9:17 mark of the opening quarter.

The score stayed that way until the first minute of the second quarter when St. Charles' Mandel Eugene intercepted an errant pass before returning it 83 yards for a touchdown, which cut the Comets deficit to 10-7, a score that held up as both teams headed into the halftime break.

The second half was even more of a defensive struggle, as neither team was able to score, with St. Charles only going as far as the LCA 23-yard line.

LCA recorded a safety with a sack of the St. Charles quarterback in the end zone with only two seconds left, to make it 12-7.

LCA proved they have a defense that can match-up with anyone, in any classification, as they went on to the 12-7 triumph, and their fourth-consecutive state crown.

With the victory and the state championship, LCA finishes its season with an overall record of 10-1, while St. Charles fell to 8-2.