LCA’s Caemon Scott Offered by NAIA School

A school in The Lonestar State would apparently like to add a local prep star to one of their future college football rosters.

Caemon Scott, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by Texas Wesleyan University, an NAIA school located in Fort Worth, Texas.

NAIA schools don't offer athletic scholarships, but they do offer spots on their respective rosters.

Texas Wesleyan competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference, in which they have been members since 2013.

A receiver, Scott helped lead Lafayette Christian Academy to a Division III state title in 2020, the fourth-consecutive state championship for the Knights.

A multi-sport standout, the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Scott has garnered all-district honors in both football and track while at LCA.

Also an outstanding student, Scott reportedly currently carries a 4.04 GPA.

Scott is scheduled to graduate high school this spring.