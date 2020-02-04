Lafayette Man Has Developed the 4th Hottest Pepper in the World

Lafayette's own Troy “Primo” Primeaux's pepper he created called the "7 Pot Primo" has just moved up to number 4 on pepperheads.com's 2020 list of "Hottest Peppers in the World".

Primeaux spent his early years on the Lafayette music scene as the guitar player for Santeria. While still playing music he became a nursing student at U.L. Little did Troy know at the time, his decision to study nursing would eventually change his life in a way he never saw coming.

As a nursing student, he got a work-study job in the horticulture department at U.L. As he started learning more about horticulture, he decided to start experimenting with developing new peppers in his backyard.

That experimenting eventually turned into Primo's Peppers, a local business run by Troy and his wife Kara. That recently turned into a deal with Popeyes for their "Primo's Peppers Chicken Strips".

And now, Primeaux's "7 Pot Primo" has just been dubbed the 4th "Hottest pepper in the World" by pepperheads.com.

So just how hot is the "7 Pot Primo"? It registers at 1,469,000 on the Scoville Heat Scale. That score by the way is only an average meaning, the "7 Pot Primo" can be much much hotter.



From pepperheads.com -

"The 7 Pot Primo is very distinctive with its long skinny 'tail'. Some peppers cultivators have tried to replicate the Primo look by breeding their own peppers to have a long stinger. When you just look at this pepper, you know it’s going to be INSANELY hot."

I've had the pleasure of knowing Troy for about 20 years now, and can't tell you how excited I am for his well deserved, hard-earned success.

Congrats Primo, and I guess I still owe you a ceramic baby don't I?