Dustin Poirier To Appear On Episode Of ‘Hot Ones’ Spicy Chicken-Wing Eating Competition

Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier has proved time and time again that he can take the heat inside the octagon. But, can the Lafayette Legend handle the spicy Scoville levels that will be seared into his taste buds in the form of chicken wings? Find out soon...

Check out the announcement from @firstwefeast on Twitter below.

The Lafayette Legend recently proved that he can handle all types of heat when he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 257. He has also staked his own claim in the hot sauce world by creating a signature hot sauce, which he gifted McGregor a bottle of ahead of their epic battle.

Now, if you are not familiar with the web-show 'Hot Ones' with host Sean Evans presented by First We Feast, the basic premise is that celebrities are interview by Evans while eating increasingly hot levels of hot chicken wings. As the Scoville levels increase, the guests often get distracted by the spices terrorizing their mouthes and end-up letting their guard down. This surprisingly allows for some very interesting interviews where a lot of guests reveal personal stories and thoughts that they would not normally discuss in a traditional interview.

No doubt, Poirier will be using this massive media opportunity to promote his 'Good Fight Foundation' which he has been so passionate about. He even has put his fight-kit from the win at UFC 257 up for auction with all of the proceeds benefitting the foundation.

Can Dustin Poirier handle the hot sauce heat as well as he handles barrages of punches? We will have to tune in to find out. Until then, here are a few of my favorite episodes of 'Hot Ones' for you to enjoy.