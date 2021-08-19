Lafayette Animal Shelter at Capacity, Pet Adoptions Needed

If have been thinking about getting a pet for you or your family, now is the best time to adopt one.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) has reached capacity and officials are offering you the chance to not only save a life but some money as well!

Adoption fees are being waved beginning today through Saturday, August 21st.

LASCC needs homes for cats and dogs as more than 38 of them are available to be adopted.

Fewer people adopted animals last month and that trend has continued into August.

Here is your chance to help LASCC clear the shelter and rescue a pet that you have always wanted!

LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2:00 p.m. No appointment necessary and we work on a first come, first serve basis.

