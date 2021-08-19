Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow hopes to bounce back this season after having season-ending surgery on his knee during his rookie year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow is currently preparing for the upcoming season in training camp and I recently noticed something on Burrow's wrist while in camp.

The colors purple and gold caught my eye while looking at photos of Burrow and it appears that the former Tiger has taken a piece of LSU football with him to camp.

Facebook via SNF

As you will see here, Burrow is wearing an LSU Football wristband while with the Bengals. Like so many, Burrow too still calls LSU home and he's taken a piece of LSU with him on the road.

Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship victory in his finals season with the Tigers and it doesn't look like he'll ever forget about his time in Baton Rouge.

I certainly wish the former Heisman Trophy winner the best of luck while rebounding from the unfortunate injury and we all know that he will be locked into the Tigers this season.

Twitter via AllBengals