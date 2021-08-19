Saints Change Ticket Refund Policy Even Though Less Than 1% of Fans Requested One

The New Orleans Saints organization recently announced a no-refund policy for season ticket holders. But after so few fans inquired about refunds, with many more hoping to get their hands on season tickets, the Saints organization has changed their mind on the policy.

Getty Images

See the report from @theadvocatebr on Twitter below.

According to the post, New Orleans Saints officials have changed their refund policy when it comes to season tickets this year. 2021 season ticket holders now have until August 24th at 4 p.m. to request refunds, per the report.

In case you didn't know Saints fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a COVID test with a negative result to enter the Superdome. No tickets would be refunded if a fan could not provide one of the two options.

Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images

But, the Saints only heard from around 120 season-ticket holders who were interested in a refund for their tickets this season. The organization heard from thousands of Saints fans looking to scoop any season tickets that fell by the wayside.

While just over a hundred Saints fans inquired about a refund for their season tickets, there were many more members of the #WhoDatNation ready to get back into the Superdome for some action this year. A great sign that shows the fan-base is ready to meet the requirements for attending games, so long as they get to chant "WHO DAT" on Sundays this Fall.

There was news that Attorney General Jeff Landry was pushing back on the ticket policy after the initial rules came out. See that report from @NOLAnews below.

But with the Saints deciding to accommodate those season ticket holder who wanted refunds and offer the tickets to the thousands waiting in line for a chance at them, Landry's actions are now unnecessary.

Drew Brees in the building or not, the Saints fan base is as strong as ever and we all can't wait to get back into the Dome for a chance to support the boys on the road to victory.