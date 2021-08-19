How to Watch the Lafayette Little League Team at the World Series

It's time for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A team from Lafayette is representing Louisiana as one of the 16 finalists.

Last year's LLWS was cancelled because of the pandemic. But it is back this year with limited crowds.

Here's information released about attendance:

Based on the guidance provided by the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, and in an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of its participants, attendance will be strictly limited at all of the Region and World Series events in 2021. First and foremost, Little League International will support each team’s family and friends by proving 250 team passes for their community to come and watch their games from our stadiums. Policies regarding additional spectator options, if available, are outlined below.

This means only immediate family and close friends will be allowed to attend the games.

So how can you watch the Lafayette boys as they take to field on Friday to begin this next part of the journey?

The Louisiana team plays South Dakota from the Midwest Region at 4pm on Friday afternoon. You will be able to watch the game on ESPN.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the game on the following services:

There are 16 teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. If the Louisiana team loses game one, they will move to the losers bracket to play the loser of the Pennsylvania and Oregon game. That elimination game is set for 7pm Saturday night on ESPN. If the Lafayette boys win, the will play the winner of the Oregon vs Pennsylvania game on Sunday at 1pm on ABC.

Click here to see the full bracket.

