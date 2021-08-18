Saints Legends Channel Saved By The Bell to Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

Saved By The Bell is iconic. It's undebatable.

The series in its original form only ran from 1989 to 1993 but left an indelible mark on pop culture.

It spawned years of spin-offs, but the original years of the show are remembered fondly.

With COVID-19 still spreading, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and four Saints Hall of Famers (Deuce McAllister, Pat Swilling, Tyrone Hughes, Bobby Hebert) parodied an old Saved By The Bell PSA to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Any urging of individuals to get vaccinated is a positive, and going over the top with the retro feel makes it memorable.

How many of you remember the PSA it's based on?

Saved By The Bell's "There's No Hope With Dope" PSA ran in 1991.

It's allright, cuz you're Saved by the Shot ♫♫♫

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89

The Best Saints By Numbers: 90-99

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic