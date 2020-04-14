Kit Kat Comes Out With a Birthday Cake Flavor Today

Just in time for spring, another amazzzzzing flavor from one of my favorite chocolate candies, the Kit Kat Bar. According to Wide Open Eats, Kit Kat released their Birthday Cake flavor today, and it's limited edition, so you might want to run out and get a couple while you can. It looks like the white chocolate coating with sprinkles is a perfect compliment to the crispy wafers that we all know and love, so tell us how it is if you try one. And let's be honest, we could all use a treat right about now, considering all that is going on in the world today. Some of the past flavors we have enjoyed include sweet cinnamon, dark chocolate mint, strawberry, and regular dark chocolate. They are available at Wal Mart and Amazon.com. Enjoy!

