Really Astonishing Stats About Easter Candy

Holidays have kind of been lost in the shuffle during the coronavirus outbreak, and I woke up today shocked to realize that Easter is actually next week. Holy Cow. So, taking a tiny break from the constant bad news we've been experiencing, here is an amazing list of crazy facts about Easter candy, thanks to the folks at Cheapism.com. Enjoy, even if it's just for a minute.

According to a survey taken by Statista, more people give Easter baskets out than go to church for the holiday

Americans will spend $18.2 billion on Easter, and $2.6 billion of that is just on candy

26% of people surveyed wait until after Easter to buy discounted candy

30% of those surveyed say brand matters when it comes to purchasing chocolate bunnies and eggs

4% of those surveyed think that leftover Christmas candy is melted down to use for Easter treats

According to Wallethub, 91 million chocolate bunnies are produced every year.

76% of Americans believe you should eat the ears first on a chocolate bunny

70% of Easter candy purchased is chocolate

Red jelly beans are the most popular, no matter what flavor

16 billion jelly beans are eaten at Easter each year

70% of kids say they eat jelly beans one at a time

The largest chocolate egg ever made weighed 15,873 lbs, just slightly less than a full sized elephant

The largest chocolate Easter bunny ever made was 9,360 lb

Most expensive chocolate Easter bunny? $49,000. It weighed in at 11lbs and contained 2 solitaire diamonds

Peeps has added 5 new flavors to their assortment of 24 flavors from last year

Every year between 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion marshmallow Peeps are eaten at Easter

According to Wallethub, 81% of parents acknowledge that they steal candy from their kid's Easter basket