Really Astonishing Stats About Easter Candy
Holidays have kind of been lost in the shuffle during the coronavirus outbreak, and I woke up today shocked to realize that Easter is actually next week. Holy Cow. So, taking a tiny break from the constant bad news we've been experiencing, here is an amazing list of crazy facts about Easter candy, thanks to the folks at Cheapism.com. Enjoy, even if it's just for a minute.
- According to a survey taken by Statista, more people give Easter baskets out than go to church for the holiday
- Americans will spend $18.2 billion on Easter, and $2.6 billion of that is just on candy
- 26% of people surveyed wait until after Easter to buy discounted candy
- 30% of those surveyed say brand matters when it comes to purchasing chocolate bunnies and eggs
- 4% of those surveyed think that leftover Christmas candy is melted down to use for Easter treats
- According to Wallethub, 91 million chocolate bunnies are produced every year.
- 76% of Americans believe you should eat the ears first on a chocolate bunny
- 70% of Easter candy purchased is chocolate
- Red jelly beans are the most popular, no matter what flavor
- 16 billion jelly beans are eaten at Easter each year
- 70% of kids say they eat jelly beans one at a time
- The largest chocolate egg ever made weighed 15,873 lbs, just slightly less than a full sized elephant
- The largest chocolate Easter bunny ever made was 9,360 lb
- Most expensive chocolate Easter bunny? $49,000. It weighed in at 11lbs and contained 2 solitaire diamonds
- Peeps has added 5 new flavors to their assortment of 24 flavors from last year
- Every year between 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion marshmallow Peeps are eaten at Easter
- According to Wallethub, 81% of parents acknowledge that they steal candy from their kid's Easter basket