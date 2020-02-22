Woman Paid for Stranger’s Cake and She Left an Emotional Note

A woman in Alvin, Texas had an unexpected gift. She didn’t realize how special it was until she read the note that it came with. Holly Grimet was at Kroger to pick up a cake and cupcakes for her daughters. The lady working the bakery told her that a woman paid for her cake and she left an emotional note with it. That note was a reminder to cherish every birthday her girls have.

iStock

The note attached to the cake read:

“My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today. I wanted to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts! Hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family.”

Grimet was in tears after she read the note because coincidentally, her daughter was also turning 8. Holly Grimet wants to meet the stranger who gave her this beautiful gift. She shared the note on Facebook in hopes to find her and thank her. But, she hasn’t had any luck. The baker at the grocery store told Grimet she had never seen the lady before.

This is such a beautiful act of kindness.