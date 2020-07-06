Some of The Best Candy From Your Elementary School Years

I recently walked into the Candy Cottage in Scott, La. and I was immediately taken back to my elementary school years.

Remember the days of going into the school canteen and wanting everything you saw for sale? I sure do.

There's a select few pieces of candy that can take you back to your early school years and when I saw some of the brands at the candy store last week, I felt like a kid again.

So, I want to highlight some of the candy brands that were on my list each day I walked into the "candy room" while at school.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did and I invite you to add to the list below after scrolling the photos below.