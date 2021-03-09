It’s time to start planning your Easter basket sussies and we could all use some fresh ideas other than CANDY. Sure, it’s tradition to put a chocolate bunny and jelly beans in there but who wants to overload your kids with sugar? Easter baskets are a great way to “gift” something other than candy. Why not make it something useful? It’s the perfect time to give things that have to do with outdoors with the warmer Spring and Summer months ahead. If you’re like me, you give your grown children Easter baskets. I’m not really sure when and if they are ever too old for Mom to give them an Easter basket. Grown children, especially, will want an alternative to candy. They will appreciate sussies they “need”. Here are some great alternatives to candy for Easter baskets.

Ten Great Easter Basket Stuffers That's Not Candy