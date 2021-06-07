Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies in Street for Final Child Support Payment [Video]

One father's angry act of bitterness turned into a kind act of thoughtfulness and kindness.

Avery Sanford, 18 of Richmond, Virginia tells WTVR that when she looked out of the window of her house she could figure out exactly what she was seeing at first. Then she realized it was her dad, unloading a rented trailer full of pennies in the street by the mailbox.

What he was unloading was his final child support payment...all 80,000 pennies of it.

WTVR CBS 6 Via YouTube

Sanford says “He pulled up in front of our house, like turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies in the street in front of our house” according to WBRZ.com.

Her mom walked out front to see what was going on when her ex-husband told her "It’s your final child support payment."

How much is 80,000 pennies?

80,000 pennies is $800.

Avery Sanford says that her dad's bitter motives were an attempt to embarrass her, her sister, and her mother. However, she decided to turn the tables, and turn the ugliness into something great.

WTVR CBS 6 Via YouTube

After she and her mom picked up the 80,000 pennies from the street, Sanford made the decision to donate the final child support, with the consent of her mother, to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse shelter.

She tells WTVR she's happy she was able to turn a negative situation into a positive one.

Read more at WBRZ.com or at WTVR.com.