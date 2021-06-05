New Faygo Firework Flavor Tastes Just Like Bomb Pops

Just in time for the 4th of July, Faygo has just released a new soda flavor that tastes just like one of America's favorite popsicle.

Faygo Firework taste just like the delicious red, white, and blue Bomb Pop popsicles according to mlive.com and is available in cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors.

Drinking a popsicle? Sounds great to me!

The new Faygo Firework will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to try it you'll need to act fast.

The new Faygo flavor will contain no caffeine, and is described by the company as “the perfect combination of fruity and sweet with flavors of cherry, blue raspberry, and lime.”

Where Can I Buy Faygo Firework?

The new Faygo Firework will only in stores throughout the Midwest, however you can actually order it online at faygo.com. As of now, I haven't been able to find an official release date for the Firework soda, but I'll update this story as soon as I find out.

I bet if you freeze the Faygo Firework soda it will make a heck of a popsicle as well!