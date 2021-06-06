Acadiana’s Thrifty Mom’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bowls

With school letting out for summer, the kids are going to need something to keep them busy.

Acadiana's Thrifty Mom posts plenty of ideas on her social media sites, and this one caught my eye: Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Bowls!

This recipe looks fairly simple, useful, and delicious (I mean, come on, it's chocolate chip cookies shaped into bowls!).

Here's the premise: take any chocolate chip cookie dough and a muffin pan and shape the dough to the bottom of each individual muffin "hump", and bake. Easy peasy!

You could buy the cookie dough pre-made at your local grocer, but mixing up a batch of cookies is half the fun! If you decide to make the dough from scratch, here's your shopping list for the cookie recipe from All Recipes:

Eggs

Butter

Sugar

Brown Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Baking Soda

Salt

Flour

Chocolate Chips

Nuts

Follow the recipe from All Recipes for the cookie dough, and then follow the instructions from Acadiana's Thrifty Mom to make the ice cream cups.

While reading about making the ice cream cups, I learned that it might be a good idea to borrow an extra muffin pan or two if you can. It is recommended that you only use every other muffin "hump" to give the cups room to bake, so a 12-muffin pan will only bake 5 ice cream cups at a time. Also, once the cookie cups bake on the pan, you must allow them to cool for at least one hour before removing them from the pan. By having a few muffin pans on hand, you'll save yourself a lot of time if you need to bake several (and I would bake several: they will keep in the freezer!).

Bon Appetite!!

