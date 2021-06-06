Report: Falcons Agree to Trade Julio Jones to Titans

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons are trading wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the only thing left to finalize is whether Atlanta will receive a 2nd round and 5th round pick for Jones, or a 2nd round with a swap of other picks, while Diana Russini is reporting the deal isn't fully agreed on yet, through should be in the next day or two.

When reports began to surface last month of the Falcons looking to trade Jones, Atlanta's front office would tell any NFL Insider who would listen that they had at least one team had offered a 1st round pick for Jones.

However, many suspected it was Atlanta's attempt to try and improve the trade market for Jones, who ultimately will not fetch a 1st round pick for them.

Jones has spent his entire 10-year career with the Falcons, who selected him 6th overall out of Alabama in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He's had an illustrious career that includes 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 touchdowns, and 7 Pro Bowl selections.

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales

Best to Worst, Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds For All 32 Teams

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2021