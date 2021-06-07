This Grilled Mac & Cheese Festival in Houston Sounds Like a Comfort Food Lovers Dream

When life hands you lemons, you're supposed to make lemonade, but what happens when the lemons are actually just handfuls of cheese?

When the pandemic hit, like many live in-person events, Houston Mac Attack was forced to cancel its Mac & Cheese celebration in 2020. Due to having to reschedule, they've decided to combine the Houston Mac Attack with the Houston Grilled Cheese Festival for double the goodness, double the fun, and more cheese than any cheese lover could possibly handle.

The official Facebook event date says October 23, but it's worth keeping an eye on their official page where they'll make all further announcements for their big Houston event. Organizers say it's "the only event in Houston where you get to sample a huge variety of gourmet, chef-inspired twists on your childhood favorites: grilled cheese AND mac & cheese!"

With so many people pushing their spring events into the fall, it is truly lining up to be one of the wildest back ends of any year that I can recall in recent memory. There will literally be music, food, or cultural festivals every single weekend toward the end of 2021 and I don't know about you, but I'm totally here for it.

For many of us in Acadiana, Houston is just a couple of hours away, so this festival is definitely something with circling on your calendar when an official date is announced, as the Grilled Mac & Cheese festival promises to be "the cheesiest and most incredible carb and gluten overload on the planet!!"

In addition to the food sampling, there will be an open bar with your ticket along with entry and unlimited access to all the cheesy sampling you could desire. Oh, and did I mention that you'll get a commemorative spork?

Check out more information on the official Facebook event page and even more details and tickets here.