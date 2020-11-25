College Football Playoff Rankings Disrespect The Group of 5

The first college football playoff rankings of the year were released Tuesday night, and as usual, the CFB committee didn't value the strong teams from Group of 5 conferences.

Here's a rundown of the first College Football Playoff rankings for 2020.

1. Alabama (7-0) 2. Notre Dame (8-0) 3. Clemson (7-1) 4. Ohio State (4-0) 5. Texas A&M (5-1) 6. Florida (6-1) 7. Cincinnati (8-0) 8. Northwestern (5-0) 9. Georgia (5-2) 10. Miami (7-1) 11. Oklahoma (6-2) 12. Indiana (4-1) 13. Iowa State (6-2) 14. BYU (9-0) 15. Oregon (3-0) 16. Wisconsin (2-1) 17. Texas (5-2) 18. USC (3-0) 19. UNC (6-2) 20. Coastal Carolina (8-0) 21. Marshall (7-0) 22. Auburn (5-2) 23. Oklahoma State (5-2) 24. Iowa (3-2) 25. Tulsa (5-1)

Louisiana, ranked #23 in the AP Poll and #24 in the Coaches Poll, is outside of the CFB playoff rankings, despite having a dominant win over #13 Iowa State.

Speaking of Iowa State, why are they ranked behind an Oklahoma team that has the same record, despite beating the Sooners? Now I'm getting off-topic. Let's get back on track.

Only 5 non-power conference schools are in the rankings, and all are undefeated with the exception of Tulsa, who is ranked #25. The others are unbeatens in #7 Cincinnati, #14 BYU, #20 Coastal Carolina and #21 Marshall.

None of them have a legitimate show of making the CFB playoff.

Even Cincinnati at 7 would need too many dominoes to fall in the top 6 to have a legitimate chance.

BYU's schedule has not been daunting this season, but they pass the eye test, dominating every opponent they've faced.

Meanwhile, Georgia has lost two games by an average of 16.5 points, and the best win of their season is Auburn. Yet, the Bulldogs are #9.

My friend Andrew Clay at KATC-TV3 makes strong points on the CFP's lack of substance.

Many folks feel like the CFB playoff will eventually expand.

If/when it does, don't expect the committee to treat any non-traditional power school any different than they already do.

Cinderellas don't exist in college football. The system doesn't allow for it.