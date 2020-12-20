2020-2021 College Football Playoff Field Set

The 2020-2021 College Football Playoff will feature four programs that have all been a part of college football's version of the Final Four over the past four years.

The final College Football Playoff rankings were released on Sunday with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Notre Dame listed as the four teams that will play for the national championship.

Alabama, the top-seed, will face 4th-seeded Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, while second-seeded Clemson will take on 3rd-seeded Ohio St. in the Rose Bowl, which has been moved to Arlington, Texas this year.

Those semifinal match-ups are both scheduled to be played on New Year's Day.

Texas A&M, who will take on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl, finished fifth in the College Football Playoff Rankings, while Oklahoma finished at number six.

Alabama, which was a part of the College Football Playoff in the first five years of the format (2014-2015 through 2018-2019) was left out last year.

Clemson will be part of the format for a sixth-straight year, while Ohio St. will be a part of the field for a second-consecutive year and third time overall.

Notre Dame, who was a part of the College Football Playoff following the 2018 season, will be appearing for the second time.

Alabama (11-0) won the College Football Playoff National Championship following the 2015 and 2017 seasons, while Clemson (10-1) has won twice as well (2016 & 2018).

Ohio St. (6-0) and Notre Dame (10-1) will be trying to capture their first College Football Playoff National Championship.

Alabama and Clemson and Clemson played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times, with the Tigers winning twice (2016-2017 & 2018-2019) and Crimson Tide winning once (2015-2016).