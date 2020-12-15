UL Remains in the Top 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Last week the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns were ranked in the top 25 college football playoff rankings as high as they've ever been ranked at No.19. After a week off and before facing the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game they stand pat at 19 this week.

The Cajuns stayed the same for the AP Poll at No. 17 but dropped a spot in the Coaches Poll and now come in at No. 18.

Louisiana still has an outside chance at reaching a New Year's Six Bowl game as the lone Group of Five college program. As it sits right now they're behind No. 17 BYU, No. 12 Coastal Carolina, and No. 9 Cincinnati. They'll need Cincinnati to lose to No. 23 Tulsa in the AAC Championship Game this week and then win the Sun Belt Title Game.

The Cajuns will face Coastal Carolina in Conway, SC this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Alabama is the top-ranked team in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25 poll, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio St-Same as last week.

Here's a look at the entire top 25:

1. Alabama (10-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Iowa State (8-2)

7. Florida (8-2)

8. Georgia (7-2)

9. Cincinnati (8-0)

10. Oklahoma (7-2)

11. Indiana (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)

13. USC (5-0)

14. Northwestern (6-1)

15. North Carolina (8-3)

16. Iowa (6-2)

17. BYU (10-1)

18. Miami (8-2)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

23. Tulsa (6-1)

24. San Jose State (6-0)

25. Colorado (4-1)

