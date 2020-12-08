Cajuns in the Top 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Last week was the first time in program history the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had been ranked in the top 25 college football playoff rankings at No. 25. After their big win against Appalachian State last Friday they continued to rise in the rankings all the way inside the top 20 at No. 19 officially.

The Cajuns are higher on the other two national polls as they rank at No. 17 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Louisiana still has an outside chance at reaching a New Year's Six Bowl game as the lone Group of Five college program. As it sits right now they're behind No. 18 BYU, No. 13 Coastal Carolina, and No. 8 Cincinnati.

The Cajuns are off this week and then will head to Conway, SC for the Sun Belt Championship Game to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday, December 19 at 11 a.m.

If they were to beat Coastal in the Sun Belt Championship Game and Tulsa defeats Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game the Cajuns would most certainly jump both teams in the rankings and grab that New Year's Six Bowl Game.

Alabama is the top-ranked team in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25 poll, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio St-Same as last week.

Here's a look at the entire top 25:

1. Alabama (9-0) 2. Notre Dame (10-0) 3. Clemson (9-1) 4. Ohio State (5-0) 5. Texas A&M (7-1) 6. Florida (8-1) 7. Iowa State (8-2) 8. Cincinnati (8-0) 9. Georgia (6-2) 10. Miami (8-1) 11. Oklahoma (7-2) 12. Indiana (6-1) 13. Coastal Carolina (10-0) 14. Northwestern (5-1) 15. USC (4-0) 16. Iowa (5-2) 17. North Carolina (7-3) 18. BYU (9-1) 19. Louisiana (9-1) 20. Texas (6-3) 21. Colorado (4-0) 22. Oklahoma State (6-3) 23. NC State (8-3) 24. Tulsa (6-1) 25. Missouri (5-3)

