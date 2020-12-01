Cajuns Ranked in College Football Playoff Top 25

For the first time in program history, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25.

Louisiana enters the poll, which was released on Tuesday night, at number 25.

The Cajuns are ranked at number 20 in this week's Associated Press Top 25, as well as number 21 in this week's Coaches Poll.

Louisiana, who has won five-consecutive contests, is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday evening when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in their final regular-season contest of 2020.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana has already clinched the Sun Belt Conference Western Division and will appear in the league's title game for a third-straight year when they face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, December 19 in Conway, South Carolina.

Alabama is the top-ranked team in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25 poll, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio St.

The top four teams in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 Poll will then take part in the College Football Playoff during the bowl season, bidding for a National Championship.

Texas A&M is just outside of the all-important top four this week, checking in at number five.

At 6-10 in the poll, respectively, it's Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia, Iowa St., and Miami.

The second group of ten includes Oklahoma, Indiana, BYU, Northwestern, and Oklahoma St. at 11-15, with Wisconsin, North Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Iowa, and USC in spots 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, it's Marshall, Washington, Oregon, Tulsa, and Louisiana.