Acadiana’s Cam George Offered By Coastal Carolina

One local prep football standout recently received his sixth offer, including his first from a Sun Belt Conference program.

Cameron George, a defensive end who attends Acadiana High School, was offered by Coastal Carolina.

Last week, George was offered by both Southeastern Louisiana and WKU.

Earlier last week, George shared on social media that he visited UL.

The Cajuns have not yet offered George, although he has also received offers from Dartmouth, Grambling St., and Harding University.

The offers from those three schools were the first for George, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound pass rusher.

An outstanding student who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, George currently carries a 4.1 GPA.