WATCH: Big Crash and Underdog Winner Highlight Daytona 500 [Video]

It's snowing outside and Louisiana is frozen, so you may have missed the rain-delayed Daytona 500 that didn't end until after midnight.

Michael McDowell was a 100-1 underdog Sunday, but a wild finish propelled him to victory.

Joey Logano was leading on the final lap when Brad Keselowski attempted to pull ahead of him, leading to a big crash involving Logano, Kewelowski, Cole Custer and others.

While multiple drivers crashed during the final lap of NASCAR's biggest event, McDowell drove straight through the wrecking to win the Daytona 500 in a stunning upset.

"There's been lots of years where I was wondering what the heck am I doing and why am I doing it?" McDowell said. "I always knew if I just kept grinding that one day everything will line up and go right.''

Here's more footage of the multi-car crash on the final lap, along with Keselowski's reaction.

