NASCAR Investigating Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage Stall

Less than two weeks after NASCAR banned the confederate flag from its events following a push from Bubba Wallace, the sports only full-time black driver, a noose was found yesterday at Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

A member of Wallace's 43 Team reportedly saw the noose and alerted NASCAR officials.

NASCAR released the following statement yesterday:

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team. We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

"As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace shared his feelings on the matter via his Twitter page.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism. Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

"Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.” - Bubba Wallace

While confederate flags were not allowed inside Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend, racist individuals flew the flag outside the event from their vehicles. There was also a plan flying over the speedway reading, displaying a confederate flag and a sign that read "Defund NASCAR."

NASCAR vows to find the individual who is responsible for the noose.

Let's hope they do.