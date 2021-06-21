Saints RB Alvin Kamara Lands New Gig With NASCAR [Video]

Most NFL All-Pros don't get a second job in the offseason, but most aren't like New Orleans Saints All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara found a new love for NASCAR last summer.

One year later, NASCAR has employed him as their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor.

The New Orleans fan-favorite tweeted his head coach the news.

Kamara is clearly passionate about NASCAR, and NASCAR is excited to have him.

Per NASCAR, Kamara will "work directly with NASCAR leadership on strategic planning and creative opportunities that support its fan development efforts."

With his likeable personality and infectious spirit, I would expect Kamara to bring new eyeballs to the sport.

10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2021

Heisman Winners Who Played For Saints

Best Nicknames In NFL History